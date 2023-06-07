President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received in audience the Nigeria Governors forum led by the Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Avdulrahman.

This is the first meeting between President Tinubu and 36 state Governors since his inauguration as president on the 29th of May.

Part of the agenda of the meeting would first be to congratulate President Tinubu for his successful inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President and also commit to working closely with his administration to ensure Nigerians feel the impact of Governance.

Also in attendance are the Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, the National Security Adviser to the President and other top government officials.