President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday received in audience, the acting chairman of the Joint Health Sector, Dr Obinna Ogbonna and Olumide Akintayo, a member of the union at the presidential villa.

Shortly after the meeting, the union and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations jointly announced the suspension of its indefinite strike for 21 days.

The Acting National Secretary, Matthew Ajirotu, confirmed to out correspondent that the president promised to approve their demands.

He said, “JOHESU has just suspended its strike with a caveat to review it after 21 days.

“We met President Tinubu today at a 1-hour parley and he promised to give approval to the demands after further consultations with appropriate quarters in government.”