Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The two men first met on June 29 during the state reception that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted for President Tinubu.

Ambode was present at the meeting, and Tinubu officially recognised this by saying,”. I’m pleased Ambode is here. I’m grateful, Akin.

The meeting in Abuja is believed to be the final reconciliation between both men after they reportedly fell out over Ambode’s inability to get a second term ticket in 2019.

While Tinubu publicly insisted he had nothing against Ambode as the decision to remove him was that of the party members, many believed that the then governor’s woes was as a result of his falling out with his erstwhile mentor and political godfather.

The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

Tinubu is reportedly considering Ambode for an appointment in his government, with the Friday meeting believed to be an avenue to conclude discussions on it.