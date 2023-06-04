The federal government is currently locked in a crucial meeting with representatives of the Trade Union Congress at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

The meeting is at the instance of the federal government and is expected to talk about matters arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

A similar meeting was held last Wednesday between the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and the Federal Government, but it ended without a consensus as all parties failed to reach a middle ground.

The federal government’s team is led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, also in attendance are Governor of the Central Bank Godwin Emefie; former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, Member of the House of representatives James Faleke, former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dele Alake

On the TUC side are seven members, led by their President, Mr Festus Osifo.