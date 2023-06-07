President Bola Tinubu, has administered the oath of Office on the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume.



The ceremony was conducted inside the Council. Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The brief event, had in attendance the Vice President, wife of the Federal Government Secretary Regina Akume, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Governor of Benue State Hycinth Alia, Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, National chairman of the APC, former governors, and other officials.

Advertisement

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation committed to rendering selfless service and be patriotic in the discharge of his role in the Federal executive Council.

He thanked President Tinubu for appointing him and promised to follow in his strides of leadership and governance