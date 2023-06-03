The Ondo state government has described the rumoured death of governor Rotimi Akeredolu as untrue.

The government urged members of the public to ignore the rumour.

According to a statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

The government noted that the Governor has been indisposed but has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.

The statement added, “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed for hh, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.”

The Social Media was flooded with the death of Governor Akeredolu lately.

This propelled the People’s Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party in ths state to ask the government to declare the health status of the governor.