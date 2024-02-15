The funeral arrangements for former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu begins today with a Winning Soul Crusade.

The crusade is scheduled to hold at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, the state capital.

Former Governor Akeredolu peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer on the 26th of December 2023.

During his tenure as the Governor, Mr. Akeredolu prioritised the welfare of Ondo people and delivered dividend of good governance with tangible benefits.

In the face of protracted insecurity that plagued the Southwest, with the menace of killer herdsmen terrorizing and abducting innocent citizens, Mr. Akeredolu fearlessly stood at the forefront, defended the rights of the people with unflinching courage and resilience.