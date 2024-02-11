The Nigerian Government has been urged to promote climate education in public and private schools to reduce the effects of climate change .

This was the submission of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association at a climate change awareness programme held at Owo High School in Ondo State.

Climate change has become a global phenomenon.

Its impacts is global in scope and unprecedented in scale with rising sea levels that increases the risk of catastrophic flooding and shifting weather patterns that threaten food production.

The need to create awareness necessitated this programme organized for secondary school students by United States Government Exchange Alumni Association .

It gave speakers opportunity to educate these students on impacts of climate change.

Members of the Association urged the Nigerian Government to place emphasis on promoting climate education in public and private schools.

They emphasised that climate change is a global threat to the existence of the human race.

Members of the association are determined to take escalate this advocacy through regular interface with different stakeholders.