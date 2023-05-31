The alumni association of Obafemi Awolowo University has tasked the President Bola Tinubu led administration on total overhauling of the education sector in a bid to reposition it for academic values.

President of the Association, Wale Olaleye was speaking at the 2023 biennial convention held at the OAU campus in Ile Ife.

It is the 15th biennial convention of the alumni association and time for the Wale Adeleye led executives to bow out

Addressing the delegates, Wale Olaleye harped on the need for improved funding for the education sector.

He wants the federal government to consolidate on the existing agreement with academic unions to forestall any industrial action that may impede academic progress.

The convention produced Fred Aburu as the 15th President of the ALUMNI Association.

He pledged to build on the achievements of the past President to uplift the institution.

The theme of the Convention is National Security and Economic Recovery: Setting Agenda for Nation Building.