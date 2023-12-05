With growing concerns over the state of Nigeria’s education sector, a cross section of individuals are advocating collaborative efforts of private organisations and well meaning Nigerians to prevent potential collapse of the sector.

They believe leaving education for government to handle alone is preparing it for an imminent collapse.

Primary and secondary education are pivotal in any education system because they serve as foundation of the learning process.

Advertisement

In various fora, experts have expressed concerns about the deplorable state of Nigeria’s primary and secondary schools, emphasizing that they must not be left unattended.

That is why these 1988 set of Trinity Grammar School in Ibadan want other old students like them to join hands in giving back to their Alma Maters.

The event marks the 35th anniversary since their graduation from the school. Some attendees called for the partial handover of certain missionary schools back to their original owners to explore alternative management approaches.

Highlight of the event includes the handover of several blocks of classrooms to the school and a novelty match between the old students and the current students, aimed at reminiscing about the good old days.

Advertisement