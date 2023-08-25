The Senator representing Taraba Central senatorial district at the national assembly, Haruna Manu, has urged Nigerians to give a helping hand to president Bola Tinubu ss he strives to ameliorate the plight of vulnerable people in the country.

He spoke at the distribution of food items to over 400,000 members of his immediate constituency in Jalingo

The senator stressed that the intervention by the state and federal governments alone, would not be enough to cushion the hardship occasioned by petrol subsidy removal.

A Multidimensional Poverty Index (2022) report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics claims that Taraba state is one of the ten poorest states in the country.

In 2019 the state was on the top of poverty index as the poorest state in the country with 87.72%

Many families as a result of petrol subsidy removal now have to trek long distances on a daily basis. But governor Kefas Agbu is seeking to partner with well to do Nigerians.

Speaking while flagging- off distribution of food items procured by the Senator Representing Taraba Central at the National Assembly, the Governor called on Nigerians to join hands with the Government to better the lives of the people.

The Governor urged all stakeholders to emulate Senator Haruna Manu by looking at the situation of the people, and assisting them where necessary.

The provision of food items are, what the Senator describes as, his contribution to cushioning the harsh effects of subsidy removal on constituents in his senatorial district .

Some members of his constituency shared their views over the senator’s gesture.

Intervention such as this will not only give the vulnerable a sense of belonging, but will also go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the people.