Government have been advised to ensure strict adherence to standards, competence and credibility as prerequisite for enrollment into Federal unity schools in the country.

The old Students of Government College Enugu say they are worried the level of over crowded students in classrooms which has become a burden to teachers

Education remains the Hallmark of development, the unique source to human capital development.

Nigeria out of school children stands at 20milllion, and this is occasioned by poverty, insecurity and poor funding of education sector.

Although government alone cannot handle the educational sector alone, hence the need for a collective efforts in ensuring the sustenance of the sector

And now, Concerns have been raised for Government to redesign regulatory framework to ensure standards are upheld in all the 104 Unity schools in the country.

This demand was raised by the old students of Federal Government College Enugu alumni, who are also calling for improved funding for education sector

Former Governor of Cross Rivers State Liyel Imoke is requesting for an urgent step in addressing education challenges, enhanced budgeting.

Students of the school appreciated the initiative, but want strict adherence to standards in School enrollment.

The Federal Government College Global Reunion Alumni anniversary in Enugu Featured renovation of critical infrastructure including provision of Water supply, renovation of Classrooms, science Blocks, Sick Bay tree planting and renovation of technical workshop.