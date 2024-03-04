Africa’s richest man and chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has announced plans to honor the late banking icon, Herbert Wigwe, by naming a road leading to the Dangote Refinery after him.

Dangote made this revelation while paying tribute to Wigwe during a memorial event organized by professionals on Monday.

In his heartfelt tribute, the businessman and philanthropist stated, “To immortalize my beloved friend, my brother, and my mentee, I have decided to designate one of the major roads leading to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex after him. Out of the 120 kilometers of road, the largest stretch will now bear the name ‘Herbert Wigwe.’”

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Holdings, passed away in a helicopter crash in the United States, along with his wife Doreen Wigwe, his son Chizi Wigwe, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.