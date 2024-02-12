Access bank has opened a register for staff and well-wishers to announce their condolences.

This comes as the bank confirmed the death of the group chief executive officer of Access Holdings Plc Herbert Wigwe.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), died in a helicopter crash in the US.

Though we were not allowed to film with our cameras, TVC news correspondent Theophilus Elamah captured this moment with a phone.

It was observed that staff, friends and well-wishers, have already registered their condolences at the headquarters of Access bank in ONIRU area of Lagos state.