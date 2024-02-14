Isiokpo community in Rivers State has declared 8 days of mourning in honour of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Hebert Wigwe.

Residents trooped out in their numbers for a condolence procession to mark the first day of the weeklong memorial.

An air of sadness hovers around Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Many residents wear gloomy faces, shocked by the sudden death of a son of the community and frontline banker, Hebert Wigwe and other members of his family.

Commercial activities were suspended for 8 hours to honour a man who was celebrated amongst his people.

Advertisement

Community members, friends and relatives first marched to Dr. Wigwe’s family house in Isiokpo.

From there the procession headed for the palace of the traditional

ruler.

The Late Herbert Wigwe left behind 3 children, his parents, brother and 2 sisters.

For the family it’s been difficult to come to terms with the sad

reality.