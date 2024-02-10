A helicopter crashed Friday night near Nipton, California, with six people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

As of Saturday morning, no survivors had been found, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the sheriff’s department said.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130.

A search is still underway in Nipton in the US state of California in the united states for the six people who were on board.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba , his son, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the CEO of the Nigerian Exchange and two others were said to have been travelling in the helicopter when it went down early Saturday Morning.

Advertisement

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CFR (15 August 1966 – 10 February 2024 ) was a Nigerian banker and entrepreneur.

He was the CEO of Access Holdings Plc, traded as Access Corporation until his death.

Herbert Wigwe was the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank plc, one of Nigeria’s top five banking institutions, after succeeding his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede in January 2014 till April 2022.