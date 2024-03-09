The Funeral service for Herbert Wigwe, his Wife Chizoba and Son, Chizi is underway in Isiokpo, his hometown in Rivers state.

Their remains arrived on Friday from the United States and thereafter transported to Rivers state where a Christian wake-keep was held.

Mr Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son Chizi were part of the six people who died on 10 February following a chopper crash in California.

Below is the a list of activities as released by the family

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am

Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Outing Service

Sunday, March 10, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am

Biography of the Wigwe’s

Herbert Wigwe

Herbert Wigwe was born on August 15, 1966, to parents of Ikwerre descent from Omueke Isiokpo in Rivers State.

He attended St. Gregory’s College in Lagos for his secondary education and then proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he obtained a degree in accountancy in 1987.

He furthered his education by obtaining a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor University) in 1989 and another master’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of London in 1990. He also attended the Harvard Business School Executive Management Programme in 2006.

He was a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, an Honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and a Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Herbert Wigwe started his professional career with Coopers & Lybrand Associates, an international firm of chartered accountants, where he worked as a management consultant and later qualified as a chartered accountant. He then joined Capital Bank as a senior manager in charge of treasury and financial services.

He moved to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) where he spent over ten years working in various capacities such as corporate banking, institutional banking, and treasury. He rose to become the Executive Director in charge of institutional banking and was instrumental in developing GTBank’s public sector business.

In 2002, he left GTBank along with his business partner and friend, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, to acquire a stake in Access Bank Plc, which was then a small commercial bank ranked 65th out of 89 banks in Nigeria.

They embarked on an ambitious transformation agenda that saw Access Bank grow from a regional bank with less than 10 branches to a global bank with over 600 branches across Nigeria, Africa, and the UK.

Under their leadership, Access Bank became one of the most profitable banks in Nigeria and Africa, with a strong focus on innovation, customer service, corporate governance, and social responsibility. They also led several landmark transactions such as the acquisition of Intercontinental Bank in 2012, which made Access Bank the fourth-largest bank in Nigeria; the merger with Diamond Bank in 2019, which created the largest retail bank in Africa; and the listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, which enhanced Access Bank’s international profile and access to capital.

Herbert Wigwe succeeded Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc in January 2014 and continued to steer the bank to greater heights until April 2022 when he stepped down to become the CEO of Access Holdings Plc, a new entity that was created to oversee the non-banking businesses of Access Bank such as insurance, asset management, payments, and digital banking.

He remained a non-executive director of Access Bank Plc until his death.

He founded the Herbert Wigwe Foundation in 2018 to provide scholarships, mentorship, and empowerment to young Nigerians.

One of the most remarkable achievements of Wigwe was the creation of Wigwe University, a groundbreaking institution of higher learning in Nigeria and West Africa. With a $500 million investment, the university set out to transform the landscape of education in the region, offering cutting-edge programs in management, science, engineering, and the arts.

The university, located in Isiokpo, Port Harcourt, received its accreditation from the National Universities Commission in June 2023. Its courses were tailored to meet the needs of vital sectors

Chizoba Doreen Wigwe

Chizoba Doreen Wigwe, a distinguished lawyer and entrepreneur, made significant contributions to the legal and business realms.

Born on July 12, 1967 into a respected family in Nigeria, Chizoba’s parents, both lawyers, instilled in her a passion for learning and excellence. She excelled academically and socially in prestigious schools in Nigeria and abroad, earning a law degree from the University of Nigeria and a master’s degree in international law from the University of London.

In her early career, Chizoba practiced law, specializing in corporate law, commercial litigation, and arbitration. She served as a legal adviser and consultant for various organizations, including Access Bank, where she crossed paths with her future husband, Herbert Wigwe.

Chizoba was not only a successful lawyer but also a shrewd entrepreneur. She founded and managed businesses in fashion, hospitality, and education. She was the owner and CEO of Chizzy Couture, a high-end clothing line, and Chizzy Hotel, a luxury establishment. Additionally, she established Chizzy Academy, a private school delivering quality education and training.

In 1998, Chizoba married Herbert Wigwe, then an executive director of Access Bank.

Chizoba Wigwe was the CEO of Cranebury Construction Company, one of the most successful construction companies in Nigeria.

With over 7,000 employees, she built most of the highways in lekki. She has built long distance roads, bridges and flyovers across Nigeria, Including an airport plus oil and gas locations.

Chizi Herbert WIGWE

Chizi Herbert Wigwe was born in New York C on January 30th, 1995. As the first child of Chizoba and Herbert Wigwe, he embraced his role as an older brother with unwavering love and devotion.

He ensured his presence and a en veness to his siblings, Tochi, David, Hannah, and Okachi, upholding the values instilled by his parents.

Chizi’s educationL journey began at Greenwood House School, Nigeria. At the tender age of eight, he embarked on a transforma ve journey, leaving familiar surroundings to become the only African child at Port Regis School in the United Kingdom.

In preparation for university , he earned his diploma from The Ta School in Connecticut. Fuelled by an interest in finance and business, Chizi pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Science, Technology, and Interna onal A airs at Georgetown Univers ‘s Walsh School of Foreign Service in 2018.

Chizi returned to Nigeria in 2019 to complete his NYSC program at the Africa Finance Corporation.

His dedication, work ethic and intellect led him to become an inaugural member of the AFC Capital Partners (ACP) Core Incubation on Team.

Beyond his professional success, Chizi possessed an unwavering desire for self-discovery and continuous learning.

Chizi’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident throughout his life. From reselling Supreme shirts in college to establishing his own construction company.

Inspired by his father’s experience, he aimed to shake up the Nigerian financial landscape and make money more accessible to ordinary Nigerians. He aspired to make a positive impact on his neighborhood.

Chizi had a fascinating personality; his charisma and storytelling abilities kept anybody he interacted with completely intrigued. His love of life, adventure, and work fueled his relationships with both friends and family. Chizi’s basic values included loyalty, passion, sincerity, and vision. He left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.