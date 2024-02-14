The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested four persons in connection with the alleged rape of a minor, armed robbery, and vandalism.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Michael Ejelikwu, who paraded the suspects to newsmen in Makurdi, said that one of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Curbing criminal activities, protection of critical national assets among other is part of the main responsibilities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps.

Displaying their effectiveness to duty is the parade of four suspects before newsmen at the state Command in Makurdi,

The command Public relations officer, disclosed that one the suspect was arrested for rape on the 25th of January 2024, at Guma Local Government Area of the state, in the act of the crime.

Advertisement

The PRO adds that another suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, theft, armed robbery and cheating.

When asked, the suspects shared how and why they committed the crime.

The other two suspects, who hail from Nasarawa State, were arrested on the 4th of February at Apa Local Government Area of Benue.

The suspects who were apprehended while driving a stolen MF375 tractor, said that they were on their way to Kaduna.

