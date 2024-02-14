More than sixty members of the House of Representatives have appended their signatures to a bill seeking to transit Nigeria from the Presidential to the Parliamentary system of government.

The Federal legislators say the Parliamentary system will save the country huge cost being expended on Presidential governance.

The move for this started in the twilight of the last Assembly, a number of legislators pushed for a bill to move Nigeria from a Presidential to a Parliamentary system of government.

As the 6th Alteration to the Constitution beckons, a similar move is being spearheaded by more than sixty members.

A number of bills to transit Nigeria to Parliamentary system of government at federal, state and local governments form some of the Constitution amendment bills that scaled first reading at Wednesday plenary.

At the end of the day’s legislative business, some of the arrowheads of the initiative addressed Parliamentary reporters.

The sponsors say the proposed Parliamentary system will save Nigeria huge cost of governance.

The lawmakers say there is the need to tone down the concentration at the centre and limit the powers of the President.

They also propose a transition period of between now and 2031.