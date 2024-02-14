The Academic Staff Union of Universities, says the Federal Government is insensitive to the welfare of lecturers in Nigerian Universities as it has failed to meet the union’s demands.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this at a press briefing held at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

Arising from the National Executive Council meeting held in Bayelsa few days ago, Professor Osodeke reveals that the union undertook a review of engagements with federal and state governments on how to reposition public universities in the country.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the failed promises of the current administration to address the lingering issues that forced the union to embark on the nationwide strike from February to October, 2022.

He highlighted the issues to include; Renegotiation of 2009 agreement, withheld salaries of seven months, arrears of earned academic allowances, proliferation of universities underfunding of universities, among others.

The union is worried that despite the good intentions of Nigerian academics to make public universities competitive, government has continued to unleash hardship on lecturers and students.