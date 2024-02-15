Ireland and Spain on Wednesday announced the first European measures toward economic sanctions on Israel for its attack on Gaza.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a joint letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

They asked the Commission to identify steps that the EU should take if it believes Israel is in violation of the provisions of its association agreement with the 27.

The decision increases pressure on Brussels for an agreed-upon response by all member states to Israel’s conflict, with Mr Varadkar alleging that the country is “blinded by rage” in bombing Gaza.

The two leaders expressed serious worry about the deteriorating situation and demand an immediate review of Israel’s compliance with its human rights commitments under the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

The importance of a review raises the prospect of punishing economic sanctions against Jerusalem in the future, as well as increasing pressure for an immediate ceasefire.

The two leaders describe expanded Israeli military operation in the Rafah area as “posing a grave and imminent threat that the international community must urgently confront”.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Sanchez reiterated their total condemnation of Hamas’s terrorist attacks of 7 October, and back Israel’s right to defend itself — but insist that this must be in line with international law.

In particular, they stressed humanitarian duties and the strict need to protect civilians who are now crowded into the Rafah enclave in the southern are of the devastated strip.

The two men reiterated that an immediate ceasefire is “urgently needed to prevent irreversible harm” to the people in Gaza.

The pair express their shared view that UNWRA must be allowed to continue its vital work saving lives and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.