The House of Representatives is considering a summit on Basic Education to better understand and find solutions of curbing the increasing number out-of-school children.

This is as the House calls on the central government to ban the distribution and use of Styrofoam and single use plastics to avert accompanying health issues.

The 3rd of February attack on two communities in Otukpo area of Benue state is brought under matters of urgent national importance by federal legislator, Blessing Onuh.

She laments that over 200 persons were killed some six months – and even before then, residents lived in fear of attacks by herdsmen.

The federal lawmaker wants these series of attacks investigated, attackers brought to book and relief materials provided for the victims

The House hosted a delegation of Saudi Arabia parliamentarians on hand to watch proceedings at plenary.

From Oyo state, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala canvassed free education at the basic level as a way of curbing the rising number of out-of-school children.

The leadership of the House resolved to host a summit on basic education to fashion out necessary legislative interventions

The concerns around the use of Styrofoam and single use plastics have gotten to the parliamentarians.

They want the products banned.

The operations of telemedicine practitioners are now under the searchlight of the House.

Telemedicine is a fast-growing area of healthcare with significant potential for improving access to healthcare and well being of the people.

The lawmakers seek a probe into their activities with a view to better leverage on the gains and provide necessary legislative framework

Lawmakers want the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to consider the recruitment of diligent members of the Volunteer force in the fight against insecurity

The House has introduced a bill to establish a trust fund for the nation’s armed forces. This is in a bid to further bridge the funding gap for necessary modern equipment that will aid the fight against terrorism and other criminal acts in the country.