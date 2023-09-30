The final stages of the 2023 Governor Seyi Makinde Basic Education Schools Sports Competition, has been held at the Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The first Governor “Seyi Makinde Basic Education School Sport (BESS) Competition” was held by the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The third place match was played between L.A Primary School, Ilora, Oyo, and Baptist Primary School, Ajegunle, following zonal qualification across the eight educational zones.

The team from Oyo defeated the Ajegunle based team through penalty kick-out, after a goalless 90 minutes match.

In the finals, a resilient St. Brigid’s Primary School, Mokola, Ibadan held their opposition team from Iseyin, Anglican Primary School, Igbomara, to a goaless 45 minutes, in the first half.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abdulwaheed Adelabu who took the kick off of the final match reiterated the commitment of the state Government to Sports development.

Adelabu praised the efforts of the competition organizers to implement the objective of the current administration, emphasizing the government’s desire to increase young involvement in grassroots sports.

The Commissioner, speaking on behalf of Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde, stated that young are the mobile part of the nation’s population that must be stimulated through games and sports for the great responsibility of nation building.

He noted that the goal of the competition, is to developed skills of the pupils and fish out new talents among them at grassroot level to represent the State at National and International Competitions.

He urged the participating pupils in the competition to exhibit the intellectual abilities, skill resourcefulness expected, for the success of this competition.

Mr. Jacob Dairo, Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, stated that the inaugural tournament covered games and sporting activities among Public Primary Schools in Oyo State’s 33 Local Government Areas.

He stated that the important functions that sports play in strengthening national unity and discouraging Basic Education students from engaging in anti-social activities cannot be overstated.