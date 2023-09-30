The efforts by the operation Safe Haven troops to rid crisis prone Southern Kaduna communities of the menace of insecurity has continued to record positive results.

Troops arrested several suspected criminals, disturbing the peace of locals across selected villages in the southern Kaduna area of Kaduna state.

Advertisement

Suspects involved in the killing of a Catholic seminarian, the burning of a church, and gun running, were arrested and paraded before journalists in the state.

Suspects were recently arrested for allegedly perpetrating various criminal activities in communities across the southern Kaduna crisis area of Kaduna State.

Advertisement

Several lives and property have been lost in the area following persistent violent attacks by suspected bandits and criminal syndicates.

The suspects paraded before journalists, were found with items in their possession which were displayed.

Advertisement

We chatted with a few of the suspects to hear their side on the crime charges against them.

Weapons of different calibers, ammunition, charms, army and police uniforms, among other items were displayed.

The commander of Operation Safe Haven pledged to bring to justice, all sponsors and perpetrators of crime in their areas of operation.