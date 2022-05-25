UBEC to begin 2022 Personnel Audit of Basic Education Schools

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has declared that a personnel audit of all basic education institutions in the country will begin in 2022.

He bemoaned the lack of statistics on basic education, adding that school planners and decision-makers have had to make do with data that is out-of-date or simply fabricated.

Bobboyi said the exercise would enable the Commission to collect accurate data on school enrolment, number of teachers and other personnel in the system, as well as facilities, while speaking in Abuja during a high-level consultative meeting on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) of all basic education institutions in Nigeria.

He added that the previous personnel audit was in 2018, and that the Commission’s goal was to put in place a framework that would update the 2018 database on a regular basis, creating a culture of data collection and management all the way down to the school level.

The executive secretary said that the exercise would be carried out in collaboration with state governments and the Federal Capital Territory in all schools that provide full or partial basic education.

The fourth exercise, following 2006, 2010, and 2018, is designed to create a situation in which proper planning is in place to end overestimation of needs, which leads to waste of resources, or under-estimation, which leads to under-resourcing.

He warned that Nigeria’s school data for any given period should be a national data set that can be used both inside and outside the country, and that the number of characters of learners, instructors, and other school staff must be in sync at all times, from the schools to the federal level.

Bobboyi added that once the exercise is completed well, Nigeria will have genuine basic school data that can be referenced and utilized confidently all over the world.