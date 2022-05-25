Police arrest 16 Year old for Exhuming corpse in Niger State

Niger state command of the Nigerian Police force has arrested a 16 year old boy Lawali Abubakar for exhuming corpse from the grave .



During interrogation, he confessed to have conspired with one Salisu who is presently at large to get body parts and cloth of a corpse from the cemetery at the rate of five thousand.

He equally engaged in a similar act last year at the Bosso cemetery where he exhumed and remove four fingers of a corpse. He confessed further that he was sent by one Sadiq to get the fingers and was paid three thousand naira

The police said the Case is under investigation as effort to apprehend Saliisu and Sadiq is ongoing. The suspect will be prosecuted accordingly after investigation.

The command also disclosed that on the 19/05/2022 little Hussaini Ibrahim 4years old in Angwan Hausawa area of Lapai was reportedly missing.

However, on 20/05/2022 27 years old Mubarak Yunusa of Magaji primary school area was sighted with a strange sack heading towards a stream in the area.

Upon the receipt of this information, Police operatives attached to Lapai Division arrested Mubarak Yunusa.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he dumped a dead body, packaged in a sack at a river within Lapai area, he confessed further that the sack was given to him by his shop landlord one Emannuel Okuagba.

In the course of investigation, Mubarak led a team of Policemen to the river where a decomposed body of the said missing boy, concealed in a bag was recovered and taken to general hospital Lapai for autopsy.

The second suspect, Emmanuel was equally arrested and the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas ordered for a thorough investigation as the two suspects were transferred to SCID Minna for discreet investigation.

Consequently, angry mob mobilized to Lapai Police Division demanding for the release of the suspects for them to be lynched, but as their efforts were futile, the mob stormed the shop and house of the suspects and set them ablaze.

The case is under investigation and the suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after investigation.