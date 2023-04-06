A young man Onyeka Emmanuel Ibe is alleged to have been shot dead by a police officer at check point in Illah-Ugbolu road, near Asaba, the capital of Delta state.

The commissioner of police and the state government say investigations into the unfortunate incident is underway and the policeman involved is already in custody.

Enraged by the killing of one of their colleague, traders took the corpse of the deceased who they said trades in phones at Ogbe-Ogonogo market to the state police command headquarters to demand justice.

Some of them narrated what happened early Wednesday morning in the state capital.

To calm frayed nerves, the commissioner of police told the protesting traders that, the officer is already in detention and won’t go unpunished if found guilty

The protesters unsatisfied with the response of the police boss left with corpse to the government house to seek the intervention of the state governor for thorough investigation.