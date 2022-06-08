UBEC to spend N2b for 2022 National Personnel Audit

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), says it has earmarked the sum of two billion naira for the conduct of the 2022 National Personnel Audit.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission who made this known in a press briefing in Abuja explained that the data collected will assist the country in planning effectively towards expanding access to quality education.

The universal basic education commission in May announced its plans to conduct personnel audit of all basic education schools in Nigeria.

The exercise according to the commission is aimed at gathering data that would be useful in policy formulation for the basic education sub-sector in Nigeria.

In contrast to the previous initiative, this one will include all private and faith-based primary schools in the country.

As the commission commences this process, it says it will spend two billion naira to actualise the head count.

The commission disclosed that the 2022 NPA which will be in two phases, has already commenced in 17 States of the country, specifically in South-East and South-south.

The Northern phase covering 19states and the Federal Capital Territory will begin on the 4th of July and end on Saturday, 23rd July, 2022.

During the exercise, enumerators will visit all basic education institutions in the country which include public , private, approved , unapproved , registered and unregistered schools.