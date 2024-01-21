Enugu state Government has busted a kidnap hideout and dismissed an online video claiming it is demolishing houses at Centenary City in Enugu South council Area.

The state commissioner for Information took newsmen round the facility to set the record straight.

The emergence of an online video posted by a skit maker, showing an alleged plan by government to demolish houses at Centenary City Enugu, got many talking.

An incident the state government described as false but revealed that it demolished a criminal hideout used for kidnapping at the outskirts of the Estate.

On a fact finding mission, newsmen were taken round to get first hand information about the incident

The investigation took about 1.5 kilometers to navigate the developing Centenary City Awkunanaw from Enugu Port Harcourt expressway.

Driving through the rough untarred part of the housing estate, the team arrived at the demolished kidnapping hideout, situated at an isolated location, surrounded with detached CCTV Camera poles and a decoy Block making industry.

The state government disclosed that it did not demolish houses as speculated by the online video but asked land owners to regularize their land titles.

The state chairman Capital Development Territory Agency restated government’s position which is to instill investors confidence and discourage land racketeering.

In connection with the incident, the state police Command revealed it arrested 3 male kidnap suspects at their hideout, recovered 8 pump action guns, 4 live cartridges, 1 machete , 4 unit solar powered CCTV cameras, 13 assorted Phones, 1 DVD and 4 bags of clothes.