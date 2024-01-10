At least ten children were critically injured after a strange object exploded in Kidandan village in Kaduna State’s Giwa Local Government Area.

The event occurred on Saturday.

It was reported that several children were playing with something they discovered while gathering firewood from a neighboring bush.

Mansur Hassan, the spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, confirmed the incident and said that the object that detonated caused significant injuries to the victims.

He added that agents from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal squad had been dispatched to the location to investigate the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, village chief Abubakar Ruka reported that the injured childre are receiving treatment at a Teaching Hospital in Shika.

