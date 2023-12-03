At least three artisanal miners have died while eleven Others sustained injuries at a mining pit which collapsed in Dan Kamfani village in Anka Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The accident according to an eye witness occured last Thursday at about 1600hrs.

Three Artisanal miners were confirmed dead while eleven others were critically injured.

The injured are currently receiving Medical attention at the Anka General Hospital.

The collapsed mining pit is about 275 meters deep.

Zamfara is one of Nigeria’s state’s blessed with natural resources such as gold, iron ore, limestone, and granite, among others.

The Federal and Zamfara state Governments had a few years ago banned mining activities due to the upsurge in illegal mining which many considered as the root cause of banditry in Zamfara state.

Many communities are deserted and properties were destroyed due to bandits attack and other criminal activities in gold rich communities across the State.