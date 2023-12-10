The King of Kings Cathedral of the Celestial Church of Christ, Iju- Ishaga area of Lagos has held its second edition of Harvest Praise Concert tagged, “NIGHT OF GRATITUDE.”

The Agege Stadium venue is witnessing one of the largest gatherings of celestial church members and invited guests.

The arrival of the church executives and other dignitaries marked the beginning of the all-night programme.

Then it is time to carry out an an instruction which we were told was the Lord’s.

Its a procession that would have trumpeters blow their trumpets across the walls of the arena.

That done the church choir took to the stage to welcome all to the concert.

The arena became charged as invited top gospel artistes took to the stage render soul-lifting Gospel songs.

It was an atmosphere filled with an infusion of prayers, praise, worship, and thanksgiving.

The church speaks on the theme “Night of gratitude” saying its a show of appreciation to God and will go on indefinitely.

The artists described the concert as a night to remember.

The concert tagged night of gratitude, which began at 10pm, ended few minutes to 7am.