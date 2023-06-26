Kano state government has announced plan to reposition the iconic silver jubilee monument demolished at the state government house roundabout to a more secure place at the Naibawa flyover few kilometers away from the city.

The monument which was constructed in 2017 to mark Kano at 50 by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as enlisted into the list of demolished properties by the government in its bid to restore the state’s masterplan.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf had approved the demolition of the monument citing security reasons.

According to a statement issued Sunday night by the Governor’s acting chief press secretary, Hisham Habib, Abba Yusuf expressed the government’s commitment to infrastructure development when he met with Kaltume Hana, the architect of the Golden Jubilee edifice, at the new site for the building of the structure.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf said the place is suitable for the work and will not pose any challenge after a careful survey was conducted and assured the citizens of better projects ahead.