Kano State Government has demolished the golden jubilee monument built by immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.The monument which was situated at the Kano Government House roundabout was built in 2017 to commemorate the attainment of the state at 50.

The new Kano government enlisted the roundabout to its demolition plans following move to restore the state’s masterplan.

Governor Abba Yusuf had earlier given orders to the task force to demolish all structures built on government lands illegally.

Malls, shops in markets and around schools have since been demolished by the task force.