The Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum has again shared food, and non-food items and about 222 million naira cash to not less than 68,000 residents of Ngala Local Council Area of the State.

This gesture is part of the palliative intervention program to returnees of resettled communities, which he says would continue till the end of his tenure.

Ngala, is a border town with Cameroon Republic, it is about 150km away from Maiduguri, and it is home to thousands of returnees.

As people start to pickup pieces of their lives, the state governor is here on a two day working visit to the town.

For residents at this location, it’s an unusual day as the governor comes bearing gifts.

Items brought include food, cash and clothing materials for the more than 68,000 residents of Gamboru, Wulgo, and Ngala.

The 44,352 women present got 5,000 naira and a wrapper each, while male heads of household each received 25kg bag of rice and maize respectively.

Governor Babagana Zulum has since assumption of office rolled out a palliative intervention program in a bid to alleviate the sufferings of survivors of the Boko Haram Insurgency.