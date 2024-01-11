The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has said that the Federal Government is committed to maintaining bilateral relations on Defence with France.

In a statement, the Minister disclosed this when he received the outgoing Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann and her delegation in Ship House Abuja.

The Minister said that Nigeria is ready to build on the existing relationship between the two countries pointing out that the training and technology transfer would further strengthen the bilateral relations both countries have shared.

While appreciating the outgoing Ambassador for the cordial relationship with Nigeria, he said both countries are strategic partners and promised to further strengthen it to higher levels of operations.