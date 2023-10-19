The Federal government has announced that from Saturday, the 21st of October to Sunday, the 22nd of October, the Adeniji Adele section of the third mainland bridge in Lagos will be closed for repair.

This repair follows months of complaints from the commuters on critically failed sections of the bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha announced this in a statement on Thursday.

She noted that the government is ready to begin comprehensive rehabilitation work on the bridge, starting with repairs of the critical portions.

However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic.