Two popular former governors registered as candidates for the February election Thursday to succeed Indonesian President Joko Widodo, pledging more jobs and better public services in the world’s third-largest democracy.

On February 14, nearly 205 million of Indonesia’s more than 270 million people will vote to determine who will lead the resource-rich country with a $1 trillion economy and embark on an ambitious drive to boost foreign investment, develop downstream industries, and transition away from fossil fuels.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, and popular former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, both 54, are anticipated to dominate the presidential election.

Advertisement

Thousands of supporters cheered and waved party flags in central Jakarta when Anies and his running mate arrived in an open-roofed vehicle at the Election Commission to register.