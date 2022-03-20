Fmr Borno Gov Alimodu Sheriff withdraws from APC Chairmanship race

Former Governor of Borno state Alimodu Sheriff, and one of the APC’s national chairmanship aspirant has declared that he will no longer contest for the position based on the zoning arrangement of the party to the North-central.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, today, Sunday, Alimodu Sheriff stated that if the party decides to hold the election between Sunday and Friday, he will contest.

He stated that his decision to withdraw from the contest was based on his respect for the rule of law and the decision of his party.

The former Governor, who hails from the Northeast zone, had indicated interest in the party’s apex seat Before the zoning decision issued around two weeks ago by the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.