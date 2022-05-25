Former Zamfara Dep. Gov. Withdraws From Gov’ship Race

Few hours to the Commencement of gubernatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past Deputy Governor of Zamfara State Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has withdrawn from the race

Though no reason was stated for his withdrawalhttps://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

Barrister Mahdi Aliyu confirmed this in a statement signed by his Principal Secretary Umar Aminu and made available to Newsmen in Gusau

The former Deputy Governor enjoined delegates, party leaders, and his supporters to support Dr. Lawal Dauda to emerge as the governorship candidate of the party in Zamfara

Mahdi Aliyu Gusau was Governor Bello Matawalle’s deputy from 2019 and was impeached as Zamfara State Deputy Governor in February this year.

In a related Development, two former ministers in Zamfara have won primary election to contest for senatorial seats

In a keenly contested primary election, former ministers of communication Ikira Aliyu Bilbis and finer Minister of environment retired colonel Bala Mande won the Senatorial candidacy for Zamfara central and North senatorial districts respectively

Declaring their candidature, the chairman electoral committee from the national headquarters of PDP, kabiru Usman said a total of 134 delegates were screened and 133 voted with one delegate absent.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, saying it was done in a conducive atmosphere.

Mahdi Aliyu Gusau who was the former deputy governor to current Zamfara State Governor, Dr Muhammed Bello-Matawalle, was impeached earlier in the year for what the State House of Assembly called gross misconduct.

He emerged as deputy governor following the decision of the Supreme Court holding that the then ruling party in the State, the All Progressives Congress, legally fielded no candidate in the 2019 election at all levels in the State.

He is the son of the former National Security Sdviser and respected Intelligence officer, Lieutenant General Aliyu Muhammed Gusau.

The Governor Muhammed Bello Matawalle has since defected to the All Progressives Congress, the PDP now has a major fight on its hands to regain the goverbnorship of the State and Other positions, the APC under diefferent names has been in control of the State for most of the time since the return of Democratic rule in 1999.