Abdullahi Shinkafi Withdraws From APC National Chairmanship Race

With barely three days to the All Progressive Congress National Convention, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the party Abdullahi Shinkafi has withdrawn from the race

Shinkafi says, the decision to withdraw from the race is to respect the party supremacy and President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to zone the position to the North Central

At a press conference in Gusau, Dr. Shinkafi adds that as a party member, he has all it takes to lead and take the ruling party to a greater heights

“I have decided to withdraw from the race as a party man who respect the rule of law and the party’s leaders”.

“The party has taken a position that the position of its national chairman should go to the North Central, meaning it is exclusively zoned to contestants of the Zone” Shinkafi added.

Abdullahi Shinkafi appeal to all party Members especially Governors and National Assembly members to support Mai Mala Buni in his quest to conduct a free, fair and transperent National Convention that will lead the party to victory in the 2023 General Elections.