Update: Aftermath of Apongbon market fire

This video shows aftermath of the fire that destroyed some shops under the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge in Lagos.

The fire which started at about 2am today, Wednesday crippled commercial activities in some parts of the Lagos Island, also causing gridlock.

Emergency fire responders including LASG fire service and Nigeria police battled for hours to put out the inferno which raged for several hours.

The slabs of the bridge were also affected.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, though traders told our correspondent Sarah Ayeku that the fire was caused by a power surge at about 2am.

Traders estimate goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the inferno.