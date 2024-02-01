The Federal Government on Wednesday gave assurance of early completion of repair works on three major bridges in Lagos.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Coordinating Minister of Finance and the Economy, Wale Edun, gave the assurance during an inspection of the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter and Eko Bridges.

TVC News Correspond Sarah Ayeku reports that the minister of Works, Dave Umahi, was on ground to inspect the third mainland bridge weeks after phased comprehensive repairs commenced on the iyana-oworo section of the bridge.

This time, he came with the treasury in tow.

According to the minister of works, the joint assessment is for his Finance and Economy counterpart to have first hand knowledge of the projects and its cost implications.

The ministers, alongside contractors and top directors of the Federal Ministry of Works, spent almost two hours in boats checking the substructure of the Third Mainland, Carter and Eko Bridges.

Minister of finance and economy, Wale Edun expressed satisfaction with the designs, implementation and costs of the projects.

He also assured there will be adequate funding for all infrastructure.

With the ongoing repair works on the top deck of the Third Mainland Bridge, the repair would be completed and the bridge reopened to traffic by April.

After inspecting the lagoon sections, the ministers moved on to inspecting the under deck of Carter Bridge, Ijora section of Eko Bridge, the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and the ongoing rehabilitation of the flyover at Lotto Junction.