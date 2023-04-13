The Federal Government has taken steps to improve security at rail stations across the country by approving a contract for the purchase of baggage scanners that will be installed at all train stations in the country.

This week’s federal executive council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also approved 6-Billion Naira for a 2-year maintenance contract for third mainland bridge in Lagos.

Nigeria’s rail transport system has become a soft target for terrorists, bandits, and criminals.

They have carried out attacks that led to deaths, kidnaps, and destruction of infrastructure.

This has also forced the authorities to temporarily halt rail transport across some parts of the country until safety is assured and guaranteed.

But this week’s federal executive council meeting has approved 95 million naira for the purchase and installation of baggage scanners at train stations across the country.

The Ministry of Works and Housing got approvals for the contract cost revision of the Enugu/Onitsha road and a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the 12-mile-long third mainland bridge in Lagos.

The Ministry of Agriculture and rural development received approval for the recruitment of extension service agents responsible to provide information to farmers on products available.