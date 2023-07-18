Zamfara state government has declared Wednesday July 19th as public holiday to mark the beginning of a new Islamic year, 1445 after the Hijrah.

The decision is in accordance with the State Government’s tradition to declare public holiday on every 1st day of Muharram

This was Contained in a statement signed by the Director Home affairs, in the state Ministry for security and Home affairs, Abubakar Muhammad Tsafe

The statement adds that Governor Dauda Lawal enjoin the people of the state to use the Occasion to pray for the return of peace and vibrant economy

Dr. Dauda further wish the Muslim Ummah a happy and joyous Islamic new year.

It would be recalled that the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar had earlier declared Wednesday 19th July, 2023 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1445AH.