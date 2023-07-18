Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has officially declared Wednesday, July 19, 2023, a public holiday in commemoration of Hijrah 1445, the Islamic New Year.

In a circular signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, the governor extended warm congratulations to the Muslim faithful as they mark the beginning of Muharram 1445AH, signifying the Islamic New Year.

He urged the Muslim community to seize the opportunity to offer prayers for the state’s peace, unity, and progress, as well as for the greater welfare and harmony of the entire country.