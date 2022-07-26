Voter Registration: Kaduna Govt declares 3-day public holiday

The Kaduna State Government has on Tuesday declared a three-day public holiday to enable more citizens complete their voter registration.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the states seat of power says the holiday begins on the 27th till the 29th of July.

The Government urges all eligible residents to seize this window to register, as this will put them in a position to exercise their right to vote.

They have also directed all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter registration on 31st July 2022.

