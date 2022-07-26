Zulum gives N172m to flood victims in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday in Damboa, coordinated the distribution of about N172 million cash alongside food items to 30,436 residents of Damboa Local Council who are victims of destructions caused by flood.

A total of 436 persons were identified as victims who lost shelters and food items to flood caused by a recent heavy downpour.

Many houses were destroyed by flood which caused the displacement of some families.

Governor Zulum directed that each of the 436 victims be given N50,000 cash, a bag of maize grill, clothing materials and a mat.

The governor empathized with the affected persons but urged residents to desist from building houses along waterways, to avoid future occurrences which affected some families.

