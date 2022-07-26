No bomb explosion in Kogi govt offices – Official

Kogi state government described as false and misleading, media reports claiming bomb explosions rocked government offices in Lokoja, the state capital.

There were media reports in the early hour of Tuesday that a loud explosion was heard in the premises housing the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

The office premises is next to Lugard street, housing the Kogi State council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat.

According to the reports, the loud explosion was heard around 8.30 am on Tuesday as journalists gathered to prepare for the day’s assignments.

But in a response to the reports, the state government said it is miffed and views the publication as malicious, false, misleading and a calculated attempt to cause panic and undermine the already improved security situation in the state.

The statement reads in part: “May we, at this point, state the true facts surrounding the incident that actually occurred earlier this morning of 26/07/2022 around the Ministry of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, opposite Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja.

“There was a distressing call to the police regarding an object that looked like an IED placed on the fence of the ministry of Local government and chieftaincy Affairs, opposite Mohammad Buhari Square,

Lokoja.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit at the Nigerian Police Force Command located a minute away from the scene was immediately deployed to the area.

“On arrival they found out that it was a plastic Bottle and a Can of insecticide wrapped together with a power source to look like an IED. It was discovered to be a hoax and the object was removed by operatives of Bomb Disposal Unit.

“However, there was no explosion around any government premises in Lokoja as reported by some media platforms.

“The state government considers the publication as not only unprofessional but also believes it’s at variance with the ethics of the profession of journalism.

“For the sake of emphasis, we would like to put the record straight that there was no bomb explosion whatsoever in Kogi Government House or offices in Lokoja metropolises.

“The government commends the good people of Kogi for their unalloyed support given to the security agencies in the state and enjoins them to disregard false news as it is capable of causing palpable tension as well as instilling fear in the state while urging them to go about their normal businesses as there is no cause for alarm,” the statement said.