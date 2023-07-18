The Taraba State High Court has sacked the state chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, Abubakar Bawa.

The Court re-instated Inuwa Bakari as the party’s Acting state chairman pending the election of a substantive state Chairman of the PDP.

The leadership crisis rocking the ruling People’s Democratic Party in Taraba State has takrn another turn.

The party leader in the state, Governor Agbu Kefas is working round the clock to bring all aggrieved party stakeholders together following the alleged imposition of the PDP state chairman by the national working committee of the party.

The case has been in court before the committee was set up by the governor.

The former Vice Chairman of the party had approached the state high court following striking out of his earlier case by the federal High court that affirmed Abubakar Bawa as the party state chairman.

Justice Nuhu Adi of the state high court sitting in Jalingo in his ruling set aside the appointment of Abubakar Bawa as the Taraba state PDP Chairman.

The Court declared his appointment invalid, unconstitutional, null, and void while restraining him perpetually from occupying the office.

Reacting the acting party chairman Inuwa Bakari thanked the court for its decision.

He called on all party supporters to rally round the Agbu Kefas administration in taking the state to the promised land.

Meanwhile Abubakar Bawa insists the judgment will not stand and he remains the authentic state chairman of the party.

Counsels to the two parties shared their views over the judgement.

Political pundits believe that with the latest court pronouncement the life span of the reconciliation committee set by Governor Agbu Kefas has come to an end.

